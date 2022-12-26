Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX opened at $99.30 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

