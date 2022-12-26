Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lowered by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.92 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.21.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

