Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,519 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

