Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $312.04 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.