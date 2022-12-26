iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

