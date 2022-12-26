Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 3,285 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

