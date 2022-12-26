PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

