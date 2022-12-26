Richelieu Gestion PLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Richelieu Gestion PLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

