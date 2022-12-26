Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.