Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

