Harrington Investments INC Has $221,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Shares of DHR opened at $259.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.62. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

