Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT opened at $483.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $347.00 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

