Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.44. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

