Rockland Trust Co. Sells 8,403 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

