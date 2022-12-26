Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 7,150 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 61,773 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 30.2% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.47 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

