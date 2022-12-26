Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after buying an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

BMY stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

