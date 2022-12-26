Advocate Group LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $436.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $414.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

