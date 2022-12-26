Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $425,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 83.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $237.08.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

