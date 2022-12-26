Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

