GAM Holding AG Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.