Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $177.01 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.