Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.