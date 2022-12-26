Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 58 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.21. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

