Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.