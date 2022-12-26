Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 126,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,909,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 898,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,699,000 after buying an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,087,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

