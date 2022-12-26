Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 262 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 352,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.