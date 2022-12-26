Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

