Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 131,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.30 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

