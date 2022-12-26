Advocate Group LLC Sells 424 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

