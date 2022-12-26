Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

