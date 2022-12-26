Insight Folios Inc Sells 1,471 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

