Advocate Group LLC Buys 796 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

