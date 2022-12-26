Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

