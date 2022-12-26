Advocate Group LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advocate Group LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,280,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

UNP stock opened at $209.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

