Advocate Group LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.09 and its 200 day moving average is $198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $241.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

