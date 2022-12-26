Rockland Trust Co. Buys 778 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $209.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

