Advocate Group LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $97.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

