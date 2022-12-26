Harrington Investments INC Acquires 1,224 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.5% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

