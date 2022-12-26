Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 768 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $19,646,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

