Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,574 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

