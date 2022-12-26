Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

