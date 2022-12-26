Aquila Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $294.96 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.