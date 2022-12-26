Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,404 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $50,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 218,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 167,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

