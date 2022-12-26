Advocate Group LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advocate Group LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 2.2% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

