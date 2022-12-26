Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

