Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

