Insight Folios Inc Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

