CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 2,569 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 143,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 21,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7 %

ENB stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

