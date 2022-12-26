Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

