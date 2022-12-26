Advocate Group LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advocate Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.